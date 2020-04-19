Three men including two sadhus lynched to death in Maharashtra’s Palghar, former CM Devendra Fadnavis terms it ‘humanity shaming’ incident

Twitter has exploded in anger after three people were lynched to death in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on suspicion of being thieves. The three men were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by an enraged mob in Paldghar. Police have arrested more than 100 villagers including nine minors.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday between 9.30 and 10 PM amidst the nationwide lockdown. There were two sadhus among those killed by the mob. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Paldghar.

According to media reports, the victims were travelling from Mumbai when their car was stopped on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near village Gadchinchale by local residents. They were attacked with stones and other sharp objects.

Kailash Shinde, the District Collector, was quoted by NDTV, “The police reached the spot and when they put the victims in the police car, the mob attacked them again. Policemen have also been injured in the incident. The officers managed to bring them to the hospital, but they died. We are investigating the incident and 110 people have been taken into custody.”

A report by news agency PTI said that all those arrested had been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) along with others, including armed rioting and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the incident of Palghar would shame humanity. He wrote on Twitter, “The cruelty with which the mob lynching in #Palghar happened, is beyond inhuman. I demand a High Level Enquiry and strictest action be taken at the earliest.”

The cruelty with which the mob lynching in #Palghar happened, is beyond inhuman.

I demand a High Level Enquiry and strictest action be taken at the earliest.#Maharashtra #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tnagputI7J — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has condemned the killing of two seers of the Joona Akhara in Palghar district of Maharashtra and threatened to launch an agitation if the killers are not arrested soon.