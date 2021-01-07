“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence”: PM Modi tweets after Donald Trump supporters attempt coup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he was ‘distressed’ to see the news about ‘rioting and violence’ in Washington DC after US President Donald Trump attempted a coup with his supporters.

Modi tweeted, “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Modi’s reaction came after thousands of terrorists stormed the Capitol Building even as members of the Congress and Senate debated proposals to ratify the outcome of the last year’s Presidential polls.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted, “Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US – what is happening is wrong. Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.”

Justin Trudeau of Canada wrote, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

One woman protester was shot dead during the extraordinary act of terrorism committed by Trump supporters. Twitter has suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours for using the social media platform to incite terrorism. The microblogging site said that Trump’s account could permanently be suspended if he repeated the offence again in the future.