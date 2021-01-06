Unprecedented scenes as Trump supporters launch ‘bloodless coup’, storm US Capitol, members of Congress, Senate have narrow escape

In a dramatic turn of events, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building just when members of the Senate and Congress were debating the outcome of the last November’s Presidential Polls. Termed as an attempt to stage a bloodless coup, the storming of Donald Trump supporters left Americans in a state of shock. A former chief of the Washington DC Police chief called the action ‘seditious’ and termed Trump as ‘cancer.’

Trump supporters stormed the building and occupied the Senate hall just when lawmakers were busy debating the election of Biden as the next US President. Both Houses were debating the objection raised by a Republican member on the legitimacy of the election results of Arizona.

Vice President Mike Pence was inside the building when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Pence had to be evacuated from Capitol, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

LIVE UPDATES on this story will appear below:

02:01 AM: Police are calling for reinforcements as demonstrators swarm the Capitol. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said members of the US Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service are currently meeting calls to provide assistance.

01:56 AM: Gunshots fired near Capitol building, one woman reported to be critically injured. CNN calls it an attempted coup by Donald Trump.

01:50 AM: Washington DC Mayor tweets, “Today, I’m ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7.”

01:44 AM: Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweets, “This is a coup attempt.”