Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes stunning admission, says Chinese troops have indeed entered Indian territory

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made a stunning admission on the border tension with China in Ladakh saying that a large number of Chinese troops had indeed entered India. Singh made the admission during an interview with News18 India TV channel.

When asked to update Indians on the border tension with China, Singh said in Hindi, “Haal filhaal ki jo ghatna hai, ye baat sach hai ki seema par Cheen kaa daawa hai ki unki seema yahan tak hai, Bharat ka daawa hai ki hamaari seema yahan tak hai aur usko lekar ek matbhed hua hai. Aur acchi khasi sankhya mein Cheen ke log bhi aa gaye hain. Lekin Bharat ko bhi apni taraf se jo kuch bhi karna chahiye, Bharat ne bhi kiya hain. (Talking about the recent event, this is the truth that the Chinese and India have their own understanding of the border. This has led to differences and a sizeable number of Chinese (troops) have entered inside (Indian territory). But Indians have also done whatever was needed to be done.”

#EXCLUSIVE – I have been told that there will be a meeting held on June 6 between Indian and Chinese military leaders: Defence Minister @rajnathsingh tells @AMISHDEVGAN #RajnathSinghOnNews18 pic.twitter.com/xVcYjjGDG7 — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 2, 2020

The stunning admission by Singh has come after days of media reports that claimed that China had occupied a large swathe of Indian territory in Ladakh. Some reports had also claimed that the Chinese army had even detained some of the Indian soldiers. The Indian army had denied the claim.

Former army officer and analyst Ajai Shukla has written several reports claiming that Chinese troops had indeed entered India. Reacting to Singh’s admission, Shukla tweeted, “I’m glad @rajnathsingh, who I regard as one of the few decent people in this NDA cabinet, has publicly accepted what I’ve been reporting for 10 days (and what the govt has tried to hide through obliging lackeys like @Iyervval ). Honesty is essential for a concerted national effort.”

I’m glad @rajnathsingh, who I regard as one of the few decent people in this NDA cabinet, has publicly accepted what I’ve been reporting for 10 days (and what the govt has tried to hide through obliging lackeys like @Iyervval). Honesty is essential for a concerted national effort https://t.co/R6nYuGu0e2 — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) June 2, 2020

Soon, the government agency PIB took to Twitter to deny that Singh had not confirmed the transgression made by Chinese troops in Ladakh. It says, “Claim: Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh admitted on @CNNnews18 that Chinese soldiers crossed Indian side of LAC.

Fact: The Minister was referring to differing perceptions of LAC & presence of Chinese troops It is being misinterpreted as if Chinese troops entered Indian side of LAC,”

Claim: Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh admitted on @CNNnews18 that Chinese soldiers crossed Indian side of LAC Fact: The Minister was referring to differing perceptions of LAC & presence of Chinese troops It is being misinterpreted as if Chinese troops entered Indian side of LAC pic.twitter.com/Xews6Ba1bq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 2, 2020

But, the PIB appears to have got its fact-check horribly wrong as Singh was indeed seen saying in Hindi, “Aur acchi khasi sankhya mein Cheen ke log bhi aa gaye hain.” This was after the News18 anchor pointed asked about the latest situation at the border.