“COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that COVID-19 pandemic did not ‘see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.’ The prime minister said in a Linkedin post that ‘we are in this together.’ His statement came amidst several incidents of religious discrimination against Muslims by medical staff while treating patients from the community dominated headlines.

PM Modi wrote, “COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.

“Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience.”

On Saturday, a cancer hospital in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh came under widespread condemnation after it placed a newspaper advertisement announcing that it will not admit Muslim patients. Faced with condemnation and police action, the hospital was forced to issue a public apology.

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

The ministry of health in the government headed by PM Modi too has come under criticism for routinely blaming the members of the Muslim religious group, Tablighi Jamaat, for the spread of the deadly virus in India.

According to the health ministry data, 507 people have died of coronavirus with the country reporting 12,974 positive COVID-19 cases. India is currently going through a prolonged period of nationwide loncdown, which is expected to end on 3 May.