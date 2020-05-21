CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Central Board of Secondary Education to declare Class 10th and 12th Results in July @ cbse.nic.in; remaining exams in own schools

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education to declare Class 10th and 12th Results in July on its official website cbse.nic.in. In another key development, the HRD Ministry has decided that the remaining exams will be held in schools where students are enrolled.

Traditionally, board exams have often been held at designated centres to ensure that there are no biases by the respective schools in favour of students from their own institutions. The board has also announced a date sheet stating that the remaining exams will be held between 1 and 15 July. These exams could not be held due to the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown and communal riots in north-east Delhi in February this year.

According to the HRD Ministry, the evaluation process of answer sheets for board exams is underway and the results could be out by July-end.

“Students will appear for the exams in their own schools and not external test centres to ensure minimum travel for them. Schools will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms are followed and students will be required to carry their own sanitiser bottles and cover their face with mask,” news agency PTI quoted a board official as saying.

