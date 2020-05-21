CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Central Board of Secondary Education to declare Class 10th and 12th Results in July @ cbse.nic.in; remaining exams in own schools

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education to declare Class 10th and 12th Results in July on its official website cbse.nic.in. In another key development, the HRD Ministry has decided that the remaining exams will be held in schools where students are enrolled.
Traditionally, board exams have often been held at designated centres to ensure that there are no biases by the respective schools in favour of students from their own institutions. The board has also announced a date sheet stating that the remaining exams will be held between 1 and 15 July. These exams could not be held due to the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown and communal riots in north-east Delhi in February this year.
According to the HRD Ministry, the evaluation process of answer sheets for board exams is underway and the results could be out by July-end.
“Students will appear for the exams in their own schools and not external test centres to ensure minimum travel for them. Schools will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms are followed and students will be required to carry their own sanitiser bottles and cover their face with mask,” news agency PTI quoted a board official as saying.
About CBSE:
The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.
Functions Of The Board
To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education