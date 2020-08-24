“Bombay HC judgment on Tablighi Jamat is also about Kejriwal’s bigotry”: Furious netizens trend #kejriwal_must_apologize on Twitter

The Bombay High Court last week quashed FIRs filed against the members of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat and made scathing observations against the government and the media for running a sustained campaign to malign Muslims. Days later, netizens took to Twitter to trend the hashtag #kejriwal_must_apologize for the role played by the AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in vilifying the Muslim community.

Furious Twitterati sought to highlight how Kejriwal had added a separate category of Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz as one of the key contributors in the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. Others said that the Bombay High Court’s landmark judgment was also a serious indictment on Kejriwal’s ‘bigotry.’ Some also pointed out how Kejriwal had ordered the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Tablighi Jamaat members, while remaining a mute spectator against those whose hate speeches triggered the February pogrom, killing 53 people, mostly Muslims.

Here’s how they reacted;

Delivering the landmark judgment on Friday, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court had said, “A political Government tries to find the scapegoat when there is pandemic or calamity and the circumstances show that there is probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them scapegoats.”

The court had added, “There was big propaganda in print media & electronic media against the foreigners who had come to Markaz Delhi & an attempt was made to create a picture that these foreigners were responsible for spreading COVID-19 virus in India.”

