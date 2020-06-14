सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या से पूरे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सदमे में डूबे सभी सितारे

By
JKR Staff
-
0

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में रविवार (14 मई) की सुबह फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। उनकी मौत की खबर सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है, किसी को अंदाजा नहीं था कि फिल्म जगत का एक ऐसा कलाकार जिसने इतने थोड़े से वक्त में इतना मुकाम हासिल किया है वो कुछ ऐसा कदम उठा सकता है।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (34) ने मुंबई में अपने आवास पर आत्महत्या कर ली है। वह रविवार की सुबह बांद्रा में अपने अपार्टमेंट में फांसी के फंदे से लटके हुए पाए गए, जिसके बाद उनके घर पर काम करने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने पुलिस इसकी सूचना दी। इस दुखद खबर से ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। खुदकुशी के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि सुशांत काफी लंबे समय से डिप्रेशन से गुजर रहे थे। हालांकि, आधिकारिक तौर पर अभी कुछ नहीं गया है।

सुशांत की मौत पर बॉलीवुड के छोटे और बड़े सभी कलाकार दुख जता रहे हैं। अनुपम खेर उनकी मौत पर दुख जताते हुए लिखा ..मेरे प्यारे सुशांत आखिर क्यों…आखिर क्यों। अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि ईमानदारी से कहूं तो इस खबर ने मुझे शॉक्ड कर दिया है। मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं। मुझे याद है कि मैं हाल ही में छीछोर में #SushantSinghRajput को देख रहा था और अपने दोस्त साजिद और इस फिल्म के निर्माता से बता रहा था कि मुझे फिल्म देखकर कितना मजा आया। काश मैं इस फिल्म का हिस्सा होता। ऐसा प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता… भगवान उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे।

फिल्म अभिनेता नीतीश भारद्वाज ने कहा, काश वो इसके बारे में किसी से बात करता. मुझे बुरा लग रहा है कि उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि सफलता के शिखर पर हर कोई अकेला होता है। उसे अपने दोस्तों और करीबी लोगों से बात करनी चाहिए थी। इसी तरह तमाम बॉलीवुड सितारे उनके निधन पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को नीरज पांडे की 2016 में रिलीज हुई ‘एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी’ में अपनी मुख्य भूमिका के लिए विशेष रूप जाना जाता है, जो कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बायोपिक है। उन्होंने अभिषेक कपूर की 2013 में रिलीज हुई ‘काई पो चे’ से अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत की और इसके बाद वह ‘डिटेक्टिव ब्योमकेश बख्शी’, ‘राब्ता’, ‘केदारनाथ’ और ‘शुद्ध देसी रोमांस’ जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आए।

संयोग से सुशांत की प्रबंधक (मैनेजर) ने भी कुछ दिनों पहले ही आत्महत्या कर ली थी। बांद्रा पुलिस की एक टीम जांच कर रही है। पड़ताल के बाद ही घटनाक्रम के बारे में आगे की जानकारी मिल पाएगी।

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Hindi

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत नहीं रहे, बॉलीवुड में मातम

पाकिस्तानी
Hindi

न्यूज़ चैनल पर जूस बेचते नजर आए पाकिस्तानी एंकर, देखें वीडियो

Hindi

मार्क जुकरबर्ग का विरोध करने वाले कर्मचारी को फेसबुक ने नौकरी से निकाला, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की पोस्ट पर एक्शन नहीं लेने से था गुस्सा

पेट्रोल
Hindi

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में वृद्धि को लेकर कांग्रेस ने साधा निशाना, कहा- सरकार कोरोना संकट के समय भी राहत नहीं दे रही

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Hindi

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज जस्टिस मार्कंडेय काटजू का ट्वीट- ‘चीनी फ़ौज ने लद्दाख की पूरी गलवान घाटी पर अवैध कब्जा कर लिया है’

Hindi

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफरीदी कोरोना पॉजीटिव, ट्विटर पर दी जानकारी

राहुल गांधी
Hindi

राहुल गांधी ने कोरोना वायरस के मामले बढ़ने को लेकर सरकार पर साधा निशाना

पेट्रोल
Hindi

महंगाई की मार: लगातार 7वें दिन बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, हफ़्ते भर में चार रुपये प्रति लीटर महंगा हुआ तेल

कोरोना वायरस
Hindi

कोरोना वायरस: पिछले 24 घंटे में 11 हजार से ज्यादा नए केस, कुल मामलों की संख्या तीन लाख के पार

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here