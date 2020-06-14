बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने मुंबई के बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में रविवार (14 मई) की सुबह फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। उनकी मौत की खबर सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है, किसी को अंदाजा नहीं था कि फिल्म जगत का एक ऐसा कलाकार जिसने इतने थोड़े से वक्त में इतना मुकाम हासिल किया है वो कुछ ऐसा कदम उठा सकता है।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (34) ने मुंबई में अपने आवास पर आत्महत्या कर ली है। वह रविवार की सुबह बांद्रा में अपने अपार्टमेंट में फांसी के फंदे से लटके हुए पाए गए, जिसके बाद उनके घर पर काम करने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने पुलिस इसकी सूचना दी। इस दुखद खबर से ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। खुदकुशी के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि सुशांत काफी लंबे समय से डिप्रेशन से गुजर रहे थे। हालांकि, आधिकारिक तौर पर अभी कुछ नहीं गया है।

सुशांत की मौत पर बॉलीवुड के छोटे और बड़े सभी कलाकार दुख जता रहे हैं। अनुपम खेर उनकी मौत पर दुख जताते हुए लिखा ..मेरे प्यारे सुशांत आखिर क्यों…आखिर क्यों। अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि ईमानदारी से कहूं तो इस खबर ने मुझे शॉक्ड कर दिया है। मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं। मुझे याद है कि मैं हाल ही में छीछोर में #SushantSinghRajput को देख रहा था और अपने दोस्त साजिद और इस फिल्म के निर्माता से बता रहा था कि मुझे फिल्म देखकर कितना मजा आया। काश मैं इस फिल्म का हिस्सा होता। ऐसा प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता… भगवान उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे।

फिल्म अभिनेता नीतीश भारद्वाज ने कहा, काश वो इसके बारे में किसी से बात करता. मुझे बुरा लग रहा है कि उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि सफलता के शिखर पर हर कोई अकेला होता है। उसे अपने दोस्तों और करीबी लोगों से बात करनी चाहिए थी। इसी तरह तमाम बॉलीवुड सितारे उनके निधन पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain….💔 pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires…..

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

He was one of our own! I’m shocked , shattered and mum beyond words! Gone too soon! Such a young and bright guy.. 💔 #SushantSinghRajput — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) June 14, 2020

Yet another horrible news! #SushantSinghRajput no more. It’s a huge loss to our entertainment industry. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. ॐ शांति! 🙏🏼 @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/3cvBBDFCTi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत….आख़िर क्यों?….क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/18wUaZdPAr — Hans Raj Hans (@hansrajhansHRH) June 14, 2020

This is unbelievable !! Very talented nd famous Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput comitted suicide. Very shocking !! RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eU8fhFcJGF — Miss Pooja (@1MissPooja) June 14, 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को नीरज पांडे की 2016 में रिलीज हुई ‘एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी’ में अपनी मुख्य भूमिका के लिए विशेष रूप जाना जाता है, जो कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बायोपिक है। उन्होंने अभिषेक कपूर की 2013 में रिलीज हुई ‘काई पो चे’ से अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरूआत की और इसके बाद वह ‘डिटेक्टिव ब्योमकेश बख्शी’, ‘राब्ता’, ‘केदारनाथ’ और ‘शुद्ध देसी रोमांस’ जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आए।

संयोग से सुशांत की प्रबंधक (मैनेजर) ने भी कुछ दिनों पहले ही आत्महत्या कर ली थी। बांद्रा पुलिस की एक टीम जांच कर रही है। पड़ताल के बाद ही घटनाक्रम के बारे में आगे की जानकारी मिल पाएगी।