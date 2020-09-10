Trouble for Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut as privilege motions accepted against them in Maharashtra Houses; BJP opposes motion against Republic TV founder

Arnab Goswami may have received a breather from the Bombay High Court in police complaints alleging communal incitement by the controversial anchor, but the Republic TV founder has found himself in a spot of bother. Also facing the heat is pro-BJP Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Both are now facing privilege motions against them in both the Houses of the Maharashtra Assembly. While Goswami is accused of insulting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Kangana is facing the music for calling Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’

The privilege motion against Goswami was moved by Shiv Sena MLA MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who accused the Republic TV founder of routinely insulting ministers, MPs and MLAs during his prime time TV debates. Much to Goswami’s discomfort, Sarnaik’s motion was seconded by none other than Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parab. Also supporting the motion against Goswami were NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi.

To make matter worse for Goswami, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who is also the presiding authority, said that action will be taken on the Sarnaik’s proposal ‘as per legislative rules.’ Sarnaik later told reporters that the privilege motion against Goswami had been accepted by the Chair.

As expected, the BJP came to Goswami’s rescue as former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis opposed the motion against their favourite TV anchor.

In Legislative Council, Shiv Sena lawmaker Manisha Kayande moved a similar motion against Goswami. Congress legislator Ashok Jagtap moved a privilege motion against Kangana Ranaut for defaming Mumbai with her recent remarks.

A report by Indian Express said that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman, accepted both the motions, saying, “I have accepted the breach of privilege of motion. In the absence of a committee for it, I am going to decide on it (on the motion).”

Kangana had recently hurt the Maratha sentiments by comparing Mumbai to ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’ She had faced widespread condemnation for defaming a city, which gave her fame and success.