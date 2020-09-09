Kangana Ranaut declares her office in Mumbai as ‘Ram Mandir,’ refers to Mumbai Police and BMC officials as ‘Babur’s army’

Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has declared her office premises in Mumbai as the ‘Ram Mandir’ after the Mumbai civic body officials razed parts of it since they were constructed illegally. In a series of tweets, a visibly rattled Kangana used ‘Babur’s army’ jibe for Mumbai Police and the BMC officials.

In one tweet, Kangana said that Mumbai had become Pakistan as she shared photos of the demolition drive of her office.

She also shared the photos of officials belonging to the Mumbai Police and the BMC and called them ‘Babur and his army.’

The most controversial tweet by Kangana came when she compared her office premises to that of the Ram Temple as she wrote, “The first film Ayodhya was announced by Manikarnika Films (here). This is not just a building for me, this is Ram Mandir. Today Babur has come here. Today the history will repeat itself. Ram Mandir will once again be demolished. But do remember Babur, this temple will once again be constructed. Jai Shri Ram.”

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The controversial actress is known for uttering nonsense by making wild allegations against her adversaries, who she had praised in the past. Known for her support for the BJP, Kangana has made a desperate attempt to woo her Hindutva supporters by comparing her office space to the Ram temple. Kangana knows it fully well that those supporting the Hindutva ideology, often lack basic intelligence and, therefore, can be fooled into blindly following her in the name of religion.