“Shameless statement from half-educated intellectual starlet”: Kangana Ranaut faces widespread condemnation for calling Mumbai ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is facing widespread condemnation for her statement calling Mumbai, the home of Hindi film industry, ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir.’ Known for her controversial statements on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has landed herself in a spot of bother by angering Maratha sentiments.

Accusing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of issuing ‘open threat’ to her, Kangana tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Her statement evoked angry reactions from Twitterati with many calling her ‘half-educated intellectual starlet.’ Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had used the ‘half-educated intellectual starlet’ for Kangana in one of his interviews.

Such a brazen and shamless statement from half educated intellectual starlet just to be in good books of BJP/Modi you can abuse and call Mumbai as Pakistan, atleast one should have an iota of respect to city which has given her stardom and celebrity status. — Sanjay | ಸಂಜಯ್ (@sanjaysb1) September 3, 2020

What if my name was Khan, I was an actor and said that being in Mumbai felt like being in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir! Time to call out the rubbish that is being put out only to get attention.. 🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 3, 2020

Can you imagine the outrage if Aamir or another Khan said Uttar Pradesh feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir? I dare the same bhakts, who told Aamir to leave the country to tell their mom Kangana to get out of the country too, since she doesn’t feel safe. https://t.co/5OegAn5kvA — Zain – Sal (@aamirian_uk) September 3, 2020

She is saying that Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Had the same thing said by KHANs, Bhakts would have labelled them anti-nationalist very moment. But everything is negligible when it comes to Bhakts and their Fathers and Mothers. These despicable need to be exposed. https://t.co/zC5ro2lD49 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 3, 2020

Sanghan @KanganaTeam says Mumbai is like “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir” . Do you remember a 19yo girl Amulya was arrested under sedition for saying “Pakistan Zindabad Hindustan Zindabad” ?? Will Mumbai Police arrest Kangana now?? — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) September 3, 2020

Sanjay Raut had asked Kangana to refrain from visiting Mumbai after the actress said that she feared the Mumbai Police more than the ‘movie mafia.’