“Shameless statement from half-educated intellectual starlet”: Kangana Ranaut faces widespread condemnation for calling Mumbai ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is facing widespread condemnation for her statement calling Mumbai, the home of Hindi film industry, ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir.’ Known for her controversial statements on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has landed herself in a spot of bother by angering Maratha sentiments.

Accusing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of issuing ‘open threat’ to her, Kangana tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Her statement evoked angry reactions from Twitterati with many calling her ‘half-educated intellectual starlet.’ Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had used the ‘half-educated intellectual starlet’ for Kangana in one of his interviews.

Sanjay Raut had asked Kangana to refrain from visiting Mumbai after the actress said that she feared the Mumbai Police more than the ‘movie mafia.’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here