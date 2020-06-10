Tragedy strikes Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as former manager Disha Salian commits suicide; laughter queen cries bitterly

A personal tragedy has struck Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as former manager Disha Salian committed suicide on Monday. The tragic death of Salian left Bharti ‘speechless’ as she took to Instagram to share her personal grief, showing how she could not stop crying on her former manager’s death.

Bharti updated her Insta story by sharing a photo of Salian with a caption that read, “Speechless. RIP.” Bharti also used several ‘tears flowing’ emojis depicting her emotional state.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Salian had managed several stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in the past. She was also briefly associated with the comedienne from The Kapil Sharma Show. She reportedly ended her life by committing suicide in Mumbai’s Malad area on Monday evening.

According to some reports, Salian jumped off the 14th floor of her building. She was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. Cops have launched an investigation into her death.

Reacting to her death, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

This comes just days after a TV actress from Sony TV’s Crime Patrol show also committed suicide in her home state of Madhya Pradesh. Preksha Mehta was believed to have gone into depression due to an uncertain future following the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Comedian Kapil Sharma’s former writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa had confirmed the tragic death of Salman Khan’s former co-star Mohit Baghel days after he paid tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died in April this year during the lockdown.

This was followed by the tragic passing away of music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo.

The nationwide lockdown has had a devastating effect on India’s entertainment industry with shooting for films and TV programmes coming to a grinding halt. This has adversely impacted the earnings of not-so-big stars in the entertainment industry.