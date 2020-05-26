Crime Patrol actress commits suicide, last Instagram note read, “worst is when your dreams die’; days after Irrfan Khan’s death ‘shattered’ her dreams

TV actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide in her home town of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home in Indore’s Bajrang Nagar area on Tuesday morning.

Preksha had made her acting debut in TV industry two years ago when she acted in Sony TV’s popular crime thriller series Crime Patrol, which is anchored by Anup Soni. She also acted in other TV series such as Laal Ishq and Meri Durga.

The 25-year-old actress was quite active on Instagram, where she often updated her fans about the goings-on in her life. She wrote quite a cryptic note on Instagram before her death. Her last post read in Hindi, “Sab se bura hota hai sapnon ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when your dreams die).”

Fond of poetry, she often posted videos of her recitation of famous Urdu poets such as Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Preksha Mehta had also played a cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer film Pad Man. She was married to one Ravindra Mehta, who runs a pharmacy shop in Indore.

Less than a week ago, she had come LIVE on Instagram to interact with her fans.

The actress had returned to Indore from Mumbai just before the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not too long ago, reacting to the death of actor Irrfan Khan, Preksha had written, “My biggest dream got shattered today!”

She had also reacted to the tragic death of Rishi Kapoor saying ‘alvida.’