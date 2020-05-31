Bollywood mourns tragic death of another star; After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Salman Khan’s favourite music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame dies

Bollywood is mourning the tragic death of another star as Salman Khan’s favourite music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in Mumbai. Although the cause of Wajid’s death is not known, social media has been abuzz with claims that the famous music composer died of COVID-19. Mumbai has become the worst-hit Indian city for COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Bollywood personalities have confirmed the tragic death of Wajid Khan, who was last seen in the music launch function of Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3. Singer Sonu Nigam wrote, “My Brother Wajid left us.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Music composer and Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can’t believe Wajid and I will never speak again.”

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can’t believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Sajid-Wajid had last composed the music of Salman Khan titled Bhai Bhai. Salman had taken to Instagram to promote the song.

Wajid Khan’s death has shocked music fans as they paid their tributes on Twitter.

It’s a SHOCK for me Wajid bhai , real shock … Can’t believe this

It’s too early to leave us .

Itna waqt aur itminaaan se baatcheet karne waala pyaara shake kahaan milega humein .. 😥 RIP Wajid Bhai 🙏🙏#Wajidkhan #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/p50jg8GIwO — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 31, 2020

Wajid Khan’s death comes just days after Bollywood lost two of its iconic stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Both Irrfan and Rishi had died within 24 hours of each other’s death after battling cancer for two years on 29 and 30 April this year.

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

As for Rishi Kapoor, he was diagnosed with leukaemia, as revealed by a statement from his family after his death.