“Three musketeers of Bollywood”: Subramanian Swamy launches stunning attack against Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, questions silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday made a stunning attack on three of the biggest names of Bollywood by calling them ‘three musketeers’ of the Hindi film industry on the ‘so-called’ suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy, who had earlier wondered if Sushant’s death merited a CBI inquiry, questioned the silence of three biggest Khans of Bollywood.

Swamy wrote, “Are the three musketeers of Bollywood Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan silent on so called suicide of Sushant Rajput?”

In earlier outbursts, the outspoken BJP MP had said that he was exploring to see if Sushant’s tragic death needed to be investigated by India’s federal probe agency, the CBI. He had said, “I have asked Ishkaran (his lawyer) to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

He had added a few hours later, “Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it?”

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.