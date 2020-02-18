“Stunner and mesmerising”: Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani leaves fans smitten in vintage Sabyasachi lehenga, gives competition to Shloka Mehta

Isha Ambani may be media-shy and isn’t known for giving interviews to reporters. But she has often let her impeccable glamour sense and choice of elegant outfits influence social media conversations in her favour. Recently, her gym photo with brother Akash Ambani had gone viral with fans noticing a striking resemblance between her and mother Nita Ambani. Now, the latest photo of Isha flaunting vintage Sabyasachi lehenga has left fans awestruck with many declaring ‘stunner and mesmerising.’

Her photos in a new avatar were shared by celebrity stylist Amit Patel on Instagram. In the photos, Isha Ambani elegantly posed for the camera while dressed in vintage Sabyasachi lehenga and Sabyasachi jewellery. Her portrait looked unbelievably perfect with Isha posing for the camera. The billionaire daughter Asia’s richest businessman appeared to be in love with this chic velvet rose pink peter pan collared zardozi embroidered blouse juxtaposed against the chikankari mint duppatta.

She completed her fashion statement with ethnic jewellery including maang tikka, choker, jhumkis, a ring and bangles. Adding extra glamour to her look was her choice of natural-looking makeup.

No sooner did Patel share these photos on Instagram, fans began to overwhelmingly appreciate her stunning beauty. One wrote, “Isha Ambani is dazzling In this vintage sabya.” Another fan wrote, “Isha Ambani is stunner!! Beautiful portrait!” “Godgifted,” declared another fan.

Not so long ago, a gym photo of Akash and Isha had gone viral on social media with fans drooling over the latter’s resemblance with mother Nita Ambani. Some intrepid fans had also mustered the courage to advise Akash to lose weight.

Isha and her sister-in-law Shloka have continued to set new standards in fashion. Shloka, who will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary next month, had recently stolen the limelight at the Lakme Fashion Week after she made a grand entry. What caught everyone’s attention was Shloka’s super happy mood and giggling followed by a child-like run at the event site. Impressed by her youthfulness, her fans declared her a ‘college-going’ girl.