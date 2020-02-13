She looks like college-going girl, declare Shloka Mehta’s fans as Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law almost loses her purse in excitement at Lakme Fashion Week

Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta has stolen the limelight at the Lakme Fashion Week after she made a grand entry. What caught everyone’s attention was Shloka’s super happy mood and giggling followed by a child-like run at the event site. Impressed by her youthfulness, her fans declared her a ‘college-going’ girl.

Attired in a green floral mini dress with a denim jacket, Shloka had decided to leave her hair open. Known for often making her public appearance in zero or bare minimum makeup, the famous Ambani daughter-in-law chose a neutral makeup and gladiator sandals to complete her look for the much-anticipated Lakme Fashion Week.

As she posed for the camera with a broad smile, her small red box purse could not go unnoticed. This became even more noticeable as she decided to run towards her friends. While doing so, Shloka almost dropped her purse on the ground.

Photos of Shloka’s rare appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week have now gone viral on social media platforms after one of her fan pages shared some of the photos and videos on Instagram.

In one video, Shloka could be seen seated with her friends in the front row as the models walked the ramp in front of her. She remained completely focussed while appreciating the designers’ work.

While sharing her photos and videos, one of her fan pages wrote, “#ShlokaMehtaAmbani with her friends yesterday at the Lakme Fashion Week.” Shloka’s fans reacted overwhelmingly as one wrote, “Gracious presence.” Anbother commented, “She looks like a college-going girl.”

Last week, a video of Shloka Mehta shaking a leg with husband Akash Ambani at the wedding function of Armaan Jain had gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, both Shloka and Akash were seen showcasing their dance skills to a popular song from Bollywood film Bluffmaster starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek and actress Priyanka Chopra.