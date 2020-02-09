Siddharth Shukla faces roasting after he gives his shorts to Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif as parting gift

Siddharth Shukla has faced brutal social media roasting after he was seen giving his shorts to Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif as a parting gift. This development took place right in front of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who wasn’t visibly impressed by this gesture of Siddharth.

While gifting his shorts, Siddharth said, “Since this has been talked about quite a lot, I would like to gift my shorts to her.” Shehnaaz said that she will wear the same shorts while going to bed if she survived this week’s eviction.

As expected, his action drew sharp criticism from social media users.

#biggboss13

Jitna ganda Siddharth Shukla hain, usse zyada gande uske chaddi se chote shorts hain. #ChaddichaapShukla trend karo inke samman main🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Dassmi (@SmitaDa00732121) February 8, 2020

Lol 😂 and Siddharth gave his old smelly shorts….. This shows the real personalities of Rashmi and Siddharth. — Kalpesh Yajnik (@yajnik_kalpesh) February 8, 2020

Rashami, on the other hand, gifted her Dyson hairdryer to Asim Riaz while Shehnaaz gifted her lipstick to Siddharth.

Siddharth’s grey shorts has been a topic of intense conversations even in the past with fans expressing their disgust since he was often seen roaming around only in one attire. It had taken his mother to instruct Siddharth to stop wearing the controversial shorts since it didn’t suit him well.

Siddharth and Asim Riaz are two current favourites to win this year’s Bigg Boss. However, many feel that Colors TV and Salman Khan are determined to give the trophy to Siddharth for their biases in favour of the TV actor. The makers of the reality show have been brazen in turning a blind eye to Siddharth’s abusive and violent behaviour.

Siddharth had not even spared Salman Khan, who looked helpless as Siddharth left no stone unturned in showing him his place. Salman, many believed, has been forced to tolerate Siddharth’s shenanigans since he did not want to upset his employer, Colors TV.