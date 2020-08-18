“It’s sickening. It is absolutely sickening.”: Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at Arnab Goswami for TV trial in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case? Kangana Ranaut responds

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has lashed out at people like Arnab Goswami for their relentless coverage on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by terming it ‘sickening.’ The veteran actor also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut without naming her as he called the Queen actress ‘half-educated starlet.’

Speaking to India Today, Shah slammed certain media outlets for their obsession with Sushant Singh Rajput, particularly after his death. Although Shah did not name any individual or TV channels, Arnab Goswami has devoted his prime time TV debate to Sushant’s death almost every day since 14 June.

“It’s sickening. It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that’s being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested,” Shah said.

Taking a dig at Kangana, the veteran actor said, “No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it.”

Kangana wasted no time in responding to Shah’s jibe. A tweet by Team Kangana read, “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain. (He’s so great that even his abuses are like God’s offering to me). I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me.”

She added, “Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ?”

Kangana has been raising her voice in favour of Sushant ever since the 34-year-old actor’s dead body was found from his residence in Mumbai. She also appeared on Arnab Goswami’s TV channel to allege foul play.