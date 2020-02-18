In a sensational development, Colors TV has been forced to issue a clarification stating that there was no truth in the claims made by one Feriha, who identified herself as a former employee of the TV channel. Soon after Salman Khan had announced Siddharth Shukla as the new winner of Bigg Boss, Feriha had taken to Twitter to allege that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was declared a winner despite polling less votes in comparison with Asim Riaz. She had also raised questions of conflict of interest against the creative head of the reality show, Manisha Sharma.

Feriha’s allegations dominated media coverage across India with many raising questions on the integrity of both Colors TV and its star employee Salman Khan. After Feriha’s tweet, another video went viral where a woman could be heard saying that both Asim and Siddharth had polled an equal number of votes. Faced with public ridicule, Colors TV has reacted by issuing a public statement.

Its statement, posted on Twitter read, “We at COLORS would like to clarify that the individual who goes by the name of Feriha (@ferysays) is not employed or associated with our channel contrary to what she has stated in her profile. The claims made by her against our channel, our spokespersons and talent are unfounded and not true. We request our fans and viewers to not believe any information coming from such inauthentic and unauthorized sources.”

The TV channel, however, did not deny any past association with Feriha, who had said that she had resigned from her job with Colors TV. Reacting to Colors TV’s statement, Feriha tweeted, “Do you deny that the show heads did not manipulate the votes? Do you deny that Siddhart Shukla wasn’t given a cellphone when he came out of the house on medical grounds?? Do you deny that your Programming Head Manisha Sharma is not a “good friend” of Sid?” She ended her post with hashtag #boycottcolorstv.

She also dared Colors TV to allow independent auditing of the public votes and make its contract with Siddharth Shukla public.

Enraged fans had threatened to boycott Colors TV and its host Salman Khan in the future for their alleged biases in favour of ‘abusive and violent’ Siddharth Shukla.