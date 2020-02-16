Enraged fans threaten to boycott Colors TV, Salman Khan after Siddharth Shukla announced as Bigg Boss 13 winner, start cancelling their TV subscriptions

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Minutes after Siddharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13, angry fans of the show have threatened to boycott Colors TV with many even claiming that they had started cancelling their TV subscriptions for the channel. Such was the anger amongst fans that hashtag #BiasedBiggBoss began to trend nationally within minutes of the announcement on the winner.

Twitter exploded in anger moments after host Salman Khan declared Siddharth Shukla the winner of the competition.

This is how Twitterati reacted to the news;

What had left the fans of the Colors TV’s reality show incensed was the brazen biases shown by the makers in favour of Siddharth even when he was abusing and physically assaulting Asim Riaz and abusing his parents. Not once had the show’s host Salman Khan chosen to rebuke him, let alone removing him from the show. Salman’s reputation too took a beating as he was seen to be extremely weak in front of a lesser-known TV actor. Many felt that this was because the Bollywood megastar had no choice but to follow the script failing which he ran the risk of losing crores of rupees in fees.

