Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik teases Anam Mirza’s husband Asad as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani relive wedding/honeymoon with throwback photos

It’s been nearly six months since tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza married former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Mohammed Asaduddin. The couple, billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, have now taken to their Instagram pages to indicate that they were already missing moments attached to their wedding and honeymoon. While Anam and Asad shared their personal feelings through throwback photos, Sania’s cricketer husband Shoaib Malik decided to tease the latter with a cheeky comment.

Anam shared a throwback photo from her wedding day as she wrote, “All the trials before THE day.” #BridalTrials.” In the photo, Anam was seen trying her bridal dress. Anam had worn the dress on her wedding reception night. She had looked stunningly beautiful in a shimmering champagne-coloured gown. The reception was a big deal as the who’s who of Hyderabad turned up to attend the party.

Both Anam and Asad had flown to Europe for their honeymoon. Asad shared a throwback photo from his honeymoon and wrote, “Missing the cold weather of Finland #lapland #ice.”

This photo evoked plenty of comments but the most notable came from Shoaib Malik, who teased him by writing, “Brrrrrrrrrr.”

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.