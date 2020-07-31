Rhea Chakraborty releases video message as Bihar Police charges her with abetment to suicide; says she has faith in God; viral video shows her boasting about manipulating boyfriend

A video of Rhea Chakraborty boasting about manipulating her boyfriend like a real don has gone viral on social media platforms. In the undated video, Sushant Singh Rajput’s controversial ex-girlfriend is heard claiming how she also performed a nude dance in the past.

Sharing the video on Twitter, CNNNews18 tweeted, “Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral. In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. ‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.”

#BREAKING – Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral. In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. ‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.@prabhakarjourno with more details.#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/cMvcvq4Zzr — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 31, 2020

Twitterati have been using several parts of the same video with disparaging comments.

Meanwhile, Rhea has issued a video message from an unknown location saying that she had immense faith in God and she was refarining from commenting on the advice of her lawyer. She said that truth will prevail.

Rhea Chakraborty issues a video statement saying she has faith in judiciary and that she would not like to comment further. She says she believes she will get justice. Rhea has been charged with abetment of suicide in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput pic.twitter.com/TpV070alua — Radhika Ramaswamy (@radhika1705) July 31, 2020

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.