“Now a days there is no human”: Saroj Khan exposed Bollywood actors, actress for hypocrisy in old interview as daughter reveals Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan took dance lessons

Saroj Khan has passed away and many top Bollywood names including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene have been paying tributes. But the renowned choreographer had once exposed the hypocrisy of modern-day actors and actresses’ in an old interview. The old interview surfaced even as Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina revealed that among those taking dance lessons from her mother included Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday and Saiee Manjrekar.

In an old interview (watch below), Saroj Khan had shared her Bollywood journey with a tinge of pain visible on her face. She had said, “I started when Madhubala was on the top…So I have seen all of them. Dilip (Kumar) sahab, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, Jitendra, But they were all humans. Now a days there is no human as such. There are only machines including the ladies also. Nobody remembers who you are, how you are connected with them. It’s only if you are of any help, then you are respectable. If you are of no help, then nobody is going to lift even a finger to help you.”

She had continued, “Nobody has helped me except Subhash Ghai. I was in the film industry. People knew me, but I didn’t earn the name that I should have. He (Ghai) called me for his own picture Hero. From there, I started getting name. People started recognising me as a good choreographer. Then I got Ek Do Teen (Tezaab). Then there was no looking back.”

Reacting to her Saroj Khan’s death, Aishwarya Rai shared a photo of her dance training under the legendary choreographer for film Taal as she wrote, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji❤️ May your Soul Rest in Peace ✨🙏✨Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry…truly a Legend…🌟Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance…THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always… and so much LOVE 🥰 You will truly be missed ✨ Prayers and much Strength to all your family.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of herself with Saroj Khan as she wrote, “Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa.

That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.

There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her… Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP 💔”



In an Instagram video, Madhuri wrote, “Miss you Saroj ji. Every conversation with her was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That’s how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her.”

The news of renowned choreographer Saroj Khan’s death has stunned Bollywood with celebrities expressing their grief on her passing away.

Saroj Khan choreographed famous dance sequences in more than 200 films in a career lasting more than 40 years. Recipient of three National Awards, Saroj Khan’s famous dance numbers included Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab, Tamma Tamma in Sanjay Dutt’s Thanedaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Hawa Hawai in Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.