“Scolded me but never discouraged me”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show makes stunning revelation about her dance lessons under Saroj Khan in emotional post

The news of renowned choreographer Saroj Khan’s death has stunned Bollywood with celebrities expressing their grief on her passing away. Also condoling Saroj Khan’s death is Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as she took to Instagram to pen an incredibly emotional post. She recalled a moment when Saroj Khan once scolded her but never discouraged her from dancing.

Sharing a photo of Saroj Khan, Archana wrote, “Saroj ji. Master ji. She was so many things to so many people. To me she was the perfect dream dancer. She taught me the Charleston for Filmfare. When I couldn’t get it right she changed it to ‘half’ Charleston. She judged me in Nach Baliye. Scolded me but never discouraged me. Understood how challenged I was in dancing and so incorporated my own (lack of) style to the impeccable dance moves she set for me. I would despair and she would laugh saying, “ayega. Ayega”. Mujhe dance toh nahin aaya Saroj ji. Ab bas aapka woh muskura kar sikhaana yaad ayega (It will come. I could not dance Saroj ji but now I will miss your smiling face during dance lessons).”

Saroj Khan passed awat at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 71. She had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last month after developing a breathing issue. The 71-year-old choreographer had to undergo a COVID-19 test but had reportedly tested negative. The legendary choreographer died at 1.52 AM on Friday.

Saroj Khan has choreographed famous dance sequences in more than 200 films in a career lasting more than 40 years. Recipient of three National Awards, Saroj Khan’s famous dance numbers include Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab, Tamma Tamma in Sanjay Dutt’s Thanedaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Hawa Hawai in Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.