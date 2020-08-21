“Love and hugs!”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show leaves cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal stumped days after his engagement with dance teacher Dhanashree Verma

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has left Yuzvendra Chahal stumped when she decided to congratulate him on his engagement with dance teacher Dhanashree Verma. The popular actress decided to write an adorable note for the new lovebirds on her favourite platform, Instagram.

Archana wrote, “Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and @dhanashree9 happiness and togetherness always! Love and hugs!”

The photo of Chahal and Dhanashree shared by Archana was recently posted by the new couple on the occasion of the Independence Day.

A prolific wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, had announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma on 9 August. Taking to Instagram, Chahal had shared a photo of his ‘roka (engagement) ceremony’ with Verma as he wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families❤️ #rokaceremony.”

Dhanashree had recently given hints of her brewing romance with Chahal when she wrote on Instagram that she had claimed the latter’s wicket.

Chahal has represented India in 52 One Day Internationals, claiming 91 wickets. He has also taken 52 wickets while playing for India in 42 T20 Internationals.

As for Archana, she had recently taken a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for her new film The Walk as the veteran actress shared her anxiety over not being able to act. However, much to her relief, Archana’s fans asked her not to worry since she was quite capable of pulling off any roles with extraordinary ease.

However, her fans were quick to reassure her about her apprehensions assuring her about her acting prowess. Archana has become hugely popular on social media particularly due to her home videos that she began to share during the prolonged period of the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Her videos have also become a topic of frequent jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show with both Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek often pulling her leg.