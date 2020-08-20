Archana Puran Singh takes break from The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for new film, shares extraordinary anxiety over inability to act; gets reassurance from fans

Archana Puran Singh took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for her new film The Walk as the veteran actress shared her anxiety over not being able to act. Archana took to Instagram to share the behind the scene video from the sets of the film. However, much to her relief, Archana’s fans asked her not to worry since she was quite capable of pulling off any roles with extraordinary ease.

She wrote, “Behind the Scenes of a film shoot. Each time I go on a film set I feel both nervous and excited. But more nervous. I feel I won’t be able to act. I wonder “how did I act earlier? Ab toh nahin hoga”. And then the first shot is canned. The director yells ok. And the exhilaration is euphoric. I tell myself : “You can act. Its ok!” I guess it’s like cycling. You can get rusty. But you never forget how. And you definitely don’t forget how it makes you feel.”

Archana’s fans were quick to reassure her about her acting prowess as one wrote, “Aww looking young and beautiful… U are a great no need to worry.” Another wrote, “You will do it you have a great personality… I love the way you laugh … don’t be nervous.” “Oh my god! If senior actors like you can get nervous on the sets fir toh hum jaise nascent actors ka itna nervous hona banta hi hai😂🙈 You are so humble, modest and optimistic,” commented another fan.

Archana’s behind the scene videos from the sets of The Kapil Show have become a rage of sorts on the internet. This is the first time that the veteran actress has chosen to share one such video from the sets of her film. Going by the response, it’s almost certain that we will get to see more such videos by an incredibly popular Bollywood celebrity.