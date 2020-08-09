Dance teacher takes Yuzvendra Chahal’s wicket as India cricketer announces engagement with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal may have been a prolific wicket-taker for India but his own wicket has been claimed by a dance teacher as the flamboyant Indian cricketer announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal shared a photo of his ‘roka (engagement) ceremony’ with Verma as he wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families❤️ #rokaceremony.”

Verma too shared the same photos from her Instagram page. No sooner did the couple share photos of their engagement function, congratulations began to pour in. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, “Congratulations to you both god bless 😇😇.” Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Congratulations bro ! 😍❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽.” Chahal’s teammate Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Congrats to both of you 🤗❤️.”

Cricketer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar wrote, “Congratulations guys.” Cricketer Kedar Jadhav wrote, “Congratulations to both of you 🤗🙌.” Mayank Agarwal wrote, “Congratulations you guys.”

It seems Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been dating each other for quite some time. Verma, whose Instagram bio describes her as ‘Doctor ⋅ Choreographer and Youtuber,’ had recently given ample hints at their brewing romance. Sharing a video of Chahal’s dance performance, Verma had written, “I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket 😋 @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person. Slow motion feels with our right arm leg spinner 🤙🏻🔥 Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23 🤗.”

Chahal has represented India in 52 One Day Internationals, claiming 91 wickets. He has also taken 52 wickets while playing for India in 42 T20 Internationals.