Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has sensationally alleged that he was attacked by two Congress supporters while he was on his way home from work with his wife in the night. In a short video tweeted by Republic TV, an animated Goswami could be seen launching a personal attack on Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that he will not be intimidated by such attack. The sensational allegation by Goswami came hours after senior Congress ministers in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra filed multiple police complaints against him. One Maharashtra minister was quoted as saying that his government was contemplating legal options to book Goswami for inciting communal hatred.

Goswami and his wife later visited the local police station to formally file a complaint against his attackers, who he said were sent by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The sensational allegation by Goswami came hours after the Nagpur police filed an FIR against the controversial news anchor over a complaint filed by Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut.

Arnab Goswami is now at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station to file a Police complaint. Mumbai Police refuses to name Youth Congress attackers in the FIR #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab pic.twitter.com/pcYPT372tn — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020

The FIR filed by the police included charges of inciting communal riots and promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion or race, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Maharashtra’s MoS (Home) Satej Patil, according to Indian Express, said that his government in the state was exploring legal options against Goswami for allegedly inciting communal hatred in the Palghar lynching case as well as defaming Sonia Gandhi.

This was after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and state Congress president Mohan Markam filed two police complaints against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory words against the Congress president. Chhattisgarh is governed by the Congress.

#SoniaGoonsAttackArnab | WATCH: Arnab narrates the physical attack on him by Congress goons https://t.co/ehkpNESnKV pic.twitter.com/uMMaVQVfmy — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020

Singh Deo informed on Twitter how he had filed a police complaint against Goswami, “I have just filed a complaint against… Arnab Goswami in Raipur for deliberately making inflammatory statements on his channel to invoke hatred…”

I have just filed a complaint against @republic‘s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in Raipur for deliberately making inflammatory statements on his channel to invoke hatred among different communities and using derogatory language against Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/jCErsyN2gZ — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) April 22, 2020

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had launched a tirade against Republic TV founder for his attack against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a recent TV debate. Gehlot had asked BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is Goswami’s business partner, to sack the latter immediately. Chandrasekhar had replied that no one could sack Goswami since he owned Republic TV.