“I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend”: Actress Rhea Chakraborty writes to Amit Shah demanding CBI inquiry, hours after receiving rape threats

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order a CBI inquiry into the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Her stunning note to Shah came hours after she alleged rape threats from one of Sushant Singh Rajput fans on social media.

Addressing Amit Shah, Rhea wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise.

I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea had earlier alleged rape threats on social media as she shared the screenshot to publicly shame the man in question. She had written, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”



She had urged the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter.

Earlier this week, Rhea had broken her silence on Sushant’s tragic death by writing a long moving letter. While many Bollywood celebrities applauded her for her note, some fans of Sushant had called her fake.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.