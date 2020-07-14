Rhea Chakraborty faces brutal trolling after she writes moving note for ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput; fans call her emotions fake, actress accused of deleting unflattering messages

Rhea Chakraborty has found herself at the receiving end from her fans after she wrote a moving note for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. Unimpressed by her outpour of love after Sushant’s tragic death, many fans of the late actor called her ‘fake’ and accused her of deleting messages that were critical of her from her Instagram timeline.

This was after Rhea broke her silence on the death of Sushant and wrote a long post on Instagram. She said, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Rhea said that Sushant was in ‘a much more peaceful place now’ adding that the ‘moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.’ She continued, ” Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

“You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.”

Rhea, who lived with Sushant in Mumbai, said that the Kedarnath actor loved ‘everything with an open heart.’ She said, “And now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond.”

There were reports that Rhea had left Sushant’s place a few days before the actor committed suicide. The Mumbai Police, which is probing Sushant’s death, had later recorded her statement.

No sooner did Rhea post her statement, several Bollywood actors applauded her for her moving tribute to Sushant. The included Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi and Maheep Kapoor among others. However, Ssuahnt’s fans did not appeared to be impressed by her emotions as they accused her of being fake.

One fan wrote, “When Sushanth was alive you dint accept he was your bf such a spineless creature you are! 😭 We want CBI Enquiry for Sushanth.” Another commented, “I don’t even like to take your name but I can say is even in your wildest dreams don’t think that you will become successful and enjoy stardom after what you did to @sushantsinghrajput 🤬.” “You’re are complete disgrace to the entire bengali community,” commented another fan.

Some fans accused Rhea of deleting unflattering comments posted in response to her tribute for Sushant. “Like seriously? Every comment will be deleted now?” asked a fan.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.