Humiliated by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai sets stage on fire with dance performance with Asim to song featuring Shahid Kapoor

Humiliated by Salman Khan on several occasions, Bigg Boss has roped in the services of Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai to dance with Asim Riaz in the grand finale episode. To top it all, Asim and Himanshi will be seen setting the dance floor on fire to the music from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Elsewhere, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have buried their differences to shoot a steamy scene for the finale episode.

Himanshi, who resembles Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, looked like a dream girl in an embellished ruby red sleeveless gown with her signature straightened hairdo while her ‘boyfriend’ Asim was seen in a shirt with the similar fabric and colour paired with black leather trousers.

Asim had publicly pronounced his love for Himanshi when the contestants were inside the Bigg Boss house. After coming out of the house for the second time, Himanshi has thrown her weight behind Asim while desperately urging her fans to vote for the latter.

Salman had often blamed Asim for causing the split in Himanshi’s relationship with her fiance. But she herself has never held Asim responsible for the break-up.

Himanshi had recently revealed how WWE legend John Cena and model Paris Hilton had started following her on Twitter.

Himanshi Khurana had recently entered the Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz’s connection. However, host Salman Khan was once again menacing towards her as he stopped her from speaking on national TV. This was a crude reminder of how the contestant from Punjab was treated by Salman when she entered the reality show the first time as a wild card contestant.

Many had concluded that Salman had not liked her claims to be the Aishwarya Rai of Punjab. Salman had reportedly dated Aishwarya for several years before they fell out spectacularly on a bitter note. He was later rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who too split with him and began to date Ranbir Kapoor.

The grand finale of this season’s Bigg Boss will go on air this weekend when the makers will announce the winner of the reality show.