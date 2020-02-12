Insulted by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai can’t hide her excitement after ‘John Cena, Paris Hilton’ follow her on Twitter

Remember Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, who was unfairly treated by Salman Khan during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house? She hit media headlines after Asim Riaz publicly pronounced his love for her. Himanshi has now revealed that WWE legend John Cena and model-actress Paris Hilton have started following her on Twitter. This came after John Cena publicly endorsed Asim Riaz as he urged his fans to vote for him in the finale week of Bigg Boss.

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi wrote, “This is second time pehle Paris Hilton or Ye mujhe ab pta lga ⭐️😍😍😍😍😍😍 my fvrt wwe star following me on Twitter ❤️❤️❤️ n Asim ko bhi @johncena @asimriaz77.official.”

Himanshi Khurana had recently entered the Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz’s connection. However, host Salman Khan was once again menacing towards her as he stopped her from speaking on national TV. This was a crude reminder of how the contestant from Punjab was treated by Salman when she entered the reality show the first time as a wild card contestant.

Many had concluded that Salman had not liked her claims to be the Aishwarya Rai of Punjab. Salman had reportedly dated Aishwarya for several years before they fell out spectacularly on a bitter note. He was later rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who too split with him and began to date Ranbir Kapoor.

In fact, Salman has been unusually kind to another contestant from Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. It continues to remain a mystery as to why the Bollywood megastar could never convince himself to like Himanshi Khurana.

On the work front, Himanshi is currently busy shooting a few music videos. She’s been continuously supporting Asim as the Bigg Boss show nears its climax. Both Himanshi and Asim appear to be smitten by each other.