“Haram”: Sara Ali Khan faces brutal trolling for Ganesh Chaturthi photos, fanatic trolls say her Dad Saif Ali Khan is Muslim!

Bollywood actress and Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sara Ali Khan’s decision to share photos of offering prayers in front of the idol of Hindu God Ganesha has backfired as she began to face incessant trolling from religious fanatics on the internet. This was after the Kedarnath and Simmba actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself offering prayer before the Ganesha idol.

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻💐💗💞.” Dressed in a pink gharara suit, Sara was seen posing for the camera while offering prayers before the Ganesha idol.

However, no sooner did she share the photos, religious fanatics began to give her grief reminding her that her father Saif Ali Khan was Muslim and her act would be deemed ‘haram.’ One wrote, “Haram 😭😭 your father is a muslim 😫.” Another commented, “shirk is haram. In Quran Allah has said I can forgive every sin of yours except Shirk. You’re adding someone at Allah’s place which is called shirk. Shirk is forbidden. In every second page of Quran its clearly mentioned that SHIRK IS FORBIDDEN. Likely you’re cheating your love for someone.”

Sara also received plenty of support from her fans as one wrote, “Her father is muslim and mother is hindu that’s why she celebrates festivals of both the religions 👍only some people get opportunity like this and she is one of them.” Another wrote, “For all those Muslim who are commenting. ……know the idol in Maharashtra are made by Muslim…and many of them offer a first prayer to ganpati bapa.”

This is not the first that Sara has faced attacks from religious fanatics on social media. In 2018, her decision to visit temples had triggered a Hindu-Muslim debate on the internet.

The same year, she had come under attack after a group of Hindu organisations demanded a ban on her debut Bollywood film Kedarnath for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The court had later slammed the Hindu organisations seeking the ban on Kedarnath, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.