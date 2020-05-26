Forced to stay indoors due to COVID-19, Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show turns beautician; gives Bharti Singh masterclass on eyebrow threading

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has turned a beautician in the latest lockdown video, giving her Sony TV co-star Bharti Singh a much-needed masterclass on eyebrow threading. This left her lakhs of fans mesmerised as they did not expect their screen idol to possess this talent.

This all started with Bharti recording a video asking people to advise her on a painless tutorial on shaping eyebrow. She said, “Oh, does anyone know how to do the eyebrow by without the help of a professional in a painless procedure. No one lives with us. Only Haarsh (her husband) and I live here.”

Pat came a video tutorial from Archana Puran Singh, who came to her rescue explaining how while she was in college, she often resorted to threading. She went on to demonstrate how one can twist and pull the thread in a synchronised manner to get rid of unwanted eyebrow hair. However, Archana had a word of caution for Bharti as she said, “Bharti, you need a magnifying mirror. Otherwise, you will realise that one of your eyebrows has disappeared.”

Archana’s tutorial video evoked plenty of reactions as one fan wrote, “Never done eyebrows in my life. My natural ones are beautiful. Good luck ladies.” Another commented, “Eyebrows machine order kar do it’s daam easy.”

Archana recently found herself placed in an awful predicament as her mother ‘validated’ Kapil Sharma’s dig aimed at the veteran actress that she was a man, who was disguising as a woman.

Archana had jokingly accused her mother of calling her a ‘man.’ She had said, “You called me a man. Now Kapil will say that ‘even your mother says you are a man’.” Unable to hold her laughter, Archana’s Mom replied, “Kapil keeps saying anything about you that you carry a bus in your hand.”