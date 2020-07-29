Dramatic turn in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case as family lawyer calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘cunning’ woman; says Rs 15 crore mysteriously transferred out of Sushant’s bank account

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has sensationally called Rhea Chakraborty a ‘cunning’ woman, who allegedly misappropriated the late actor’s funds. In an interview to a TV channel, Vikas Singh said that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account in one single year.

“People like her (Rhea) are very cunning. And the sign of being cunning is that she has herself tried to divert the issue by demanding a CBI inquiry. She doesn’t really want a CBI inquiry. In fact, she wants the Mumbai Police to continue to probe. Even the Mumbai (Maharashtra) government doesn’t want (a CBI inquiry) Singh told ABP News.

Singh said that the Mumbai Police had no desire to carry out an honest probe adding that the cops were trying to push the investigation into the wrong direction. “That’s why it was important that an honest investigation be launched…We’ve submitted all facts in the FIR.”

“The family had no say on how Sushant should spend his money. The issue of money came to light after his death that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his account. Staff (of Sushant) earlier said that she (Rhea) spent a lot of money. She is squandering his money away. We did not intervene thinking that it was their personal matter, but now that we learnt about the transfer of Rs 15 crore, we want to know how much of that money went to Rhea Chakraborty’s account. Did she transfer that money through some company account? Or, may be she had a loan to repay which she did by using Sushant’s money.”

Sushant’s father had filed a police complaint with the Bihar Police on Tuesday naming Rhea and six members of her family for allegedly driving his son to end his life. In his FIR, Sushant’s father alleged that his son had no history of mental illness before he came into contact with Rhea in 2019. “Why did Sushant develop these issues,” he asked.

Sushant’s father also asked why the family’s consent was not sought before starting his treatment for mental illness. He has held the doctor, who treated Sushant on Rhea’s request, responsible for the conspiracy against the Kedarnath actor.

“When Rhea knew my son had mental health issues she did not stand by him, she took away all the papers and left my son alone which pushed him to suicide,” NDTV quoted Sushant’s father as saying.

Meanwhile, Rhea has applied for anticipatory bail. According to a report by IANS, she has gone missing from her residence.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.