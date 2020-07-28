Rhea Chakraborty sensationally removes comments from Instagram as Sushan Singh Rajput’s father files police complaint accusing her of abetment to suicide; Subramanian Swamy extends support

Trouble for Rhea Chakraborty mounted on Tuesday after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a police complaint against her, accusing the late actor’s ex-girlfriend of abetment to suicide and financially cheating the Kedarnath actor. Meanwhile, Rhea has now disabled comments to all her Instagram posts as the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide takes an unexpected turn. The police complaint filed against Rhea has also named six other family members of Rhea Chakraborty. According to reports, a special team of the Bihar Police has already left for Mumbai. Reacting to the development, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that the Sushant’s father filing a police complaint in Patna made it a legitimate case for a CBI intervention.

Swamy tweeted, “If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime.”

If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2020

Reacting to Sushant’s death, Rhea had written a long emotional post recalling her relationship with the late actor from Bihar. Her note had read, “You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.”

However, her post had evoked angry reactions from Sushant fans, many of whom had called her fake. Faced with angry responses, Rhea had taken to social media to tag Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a CBI probe into Sushant’s unnatural death.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.