Disha Patani falls for Anil Kapoor’s ‘muscular arms’ as she seeks ‘positive vibes’ in quarantine; days after publicly showering love on boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Salman Khan’s Bharat co-star Disha Patani has been forced to stay indoors due to the nationwide lockdown. In quarantine, Disha decided to catch up with her Malang co-stars namely Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. This soon led to Disha publicly confessing her obsession for Anil Kapoor’s muscular arms.

While sharing the screenshot of her video-conferencing with her Manlang co-stars, Disha wrote, “Positive vibes only🌸 quarantine reunion with my favourite boys❤️🌸” While everyone else in the screengrab had their faces being shown prominently, in Anil Kapoor’s case, the camera had captured the veteran actor’s right arm along with his face.

Anil Kapoor replied jovially borrowing a famous dialogue from the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay, “Yeh haath mujhe Dede thakur (Give me this arm Thakur) 😂😂😂 ..” Replying to Anil’s quirky comments, Disha wrote, “Aisa muscular haath to for sure.”

Curiously, Anil Kapoor had recently flaunted his muscular biceps after a workout session. Sharing a photo of himself soon after a workout session, Anil had written, “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.

My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we – this year for sure.”

Disha is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff. Earlier this week, Disha had showered her love on her boyfriend after he decided to showcase his singing skills in a charity event to raise money for coronavirus warriors. While sharing his singing video, Tiger had written, “Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights Covid Concert for our Covid warriors❤️”

Several Bollywood actors including Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor had praised Tiger for his singing talent, but the most notable reaction had come from Disha, who had posted a series of face emojis with red hearts.

Last year, many eagle-eyed social media users had detected that Disha publicly snubbed Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor. This was after she visited her Malang co-star at his house for dinner. Disha had shared a short video of herself with Anil Kapoor. Reacting to her video, Sonam had asked, “You came home and I wasn’t there! ♥️” But, much to everyone’s astonishment, Disha Patani had chosen to snub Sonam by not replying to her comments on Instagram.