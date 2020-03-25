Disha Patani emulates Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show to record booty shake video on self-isolation life days after death of Tiger Shroff’s cat

Remember the quirky video of The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh’s quirky videos showing how the prevailing lockdown had driven her crazy? Hours later actress-model Disha Patani has given her fans a glimpse of how she spent her time in self-isolation with Krishna Shroff, the sister of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha’s funny video, which has now gone viral, came just days after she was seen bereaving the death of Tiger’s cat.

In the viral video, Disha and Krishna are seen dancing to a popular track Bored In A House. Disha Patani wore long red boxing shorts with a white T-shirt, while Krishna Shroff wore military trousers and a long-sleeved cropped olive green T-shirt for the dance video. Their short video clip consisted of four steps, the first being a booty shake by the rumoured sisters-in-law. In the second, the duo were seen rolling their heads to the lyrics while the third step involved the two sitting opposite each other and raising their sunglasses. The last step was the pair doing the squat walk.

Her video elicited plenty of funny reactions from her friends and family members. Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “😂😂😂 #Jumpman I see you! 💪🏼” Sister Khushboo wrote, “Lol.” Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha posted a series of emojis, “😀😀😀😀❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this month, Disha had publicly mourned the bereavement in boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s family after Baaghi 3 actor’s ‘brother’ of 17 years died. Tiger had informed his 20 million-plus fans on Instagram about the death of his cat, who he said was his brother of 17 years.

Recently, Archana Puran Singh had posted a series of videos from her house in Mumbai’s Madh Island giving her fans an idea about the extent of madness caused by the self-isolation. This was just days after Rohit Shetty left her stunned by a revelation on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Both Disha and Tiger are reportedly dating each other. The two have often been spotted going out in Mumbai together.

Disha is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, her next big film opposite Salman Khan. Her last film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur had done fairly decent business at the box office.