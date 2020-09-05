“A new low”: Devendra Fadnavis’s wife bats for Kangana Ranaut even after controversial actress calls Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has thrown her weight behind controversial actress Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’ Amruta Fadnavis also raised objections on the viral video of a group of angry protesters slapping Kangana’s poster with footwear.

Amruta Fadnavis wrote on Twitter, “We may not agree with what someone has to say,but we must defend the right to express in democracy! Freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom of movement,freedom of press-cannot b suppressed! We can have counter arguments but beating posters of critics with chappals is a new low.”

We may not agree with what someone has to say,but we must defend the right to express in democracy!Freedom of speech,freedom of belief,freedom of movement,freedom of press-cannot b suppressed! We can have counter arguments but beating posters of critics with chappals is a new low — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) September 4, 2020

Former BJP chief minister’s wife extending her open support to Kangana despite her comments seemingly hurting the sentiments of those living in Maharashtra came on the day the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, said that the Queen actress had no right to live in Mumbai. He tweeted, “I strongly condemn allegations levelled by an actress on Maharashtra & Mumbai police force. Our Police forces are brave & capable in executing their duties & maintaining law & order across the state. Whoever doesn’t feel safe here has no right to live here.”

I strongly condemn allegations levelled by an actress on Maharashtra & Mumbai police force. Our Police forces are brave & capable in executing their duties & maintaining law & order across the state. Whoever doesn’t feel safe here has no right to live here. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) September 4, 2020

The BJP had earlier tried to distance itself from Kangana on her comments fearing backlash from people in Maharashtra. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar was quoted by NDTV as saying, “Kangana should not try to teach Mumbai, Mumbaikars and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut should not attack us through Kangana Ranaut. BJP has nothing to do with Kangana.”

The controversy was triggered after Kangana accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of issuing ‘open threat’ to her. She had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Meanwhile, Kangana has expressed her intention to visit Mumbai soon.