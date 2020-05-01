Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed for the first time why he never visited Rishi Kapoor in hospital during his cancer treatment even though both acted in several Bollywood films together and shared a great camaraderie. Among those who had visited Rishi Kapoor in the US during hie treatment for leukaemia had included Mukesh and Nita Ambani (Shloka Mehta’s in-laws), Anil and Tina Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Javed Akhtar among others. The veteran actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan wrote, “I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face..But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …”

Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were last seen together in film 102 Not Out playing the character of the latter’s father. 77-year-old Bachchan had earlier appeared alongside Rishi Kapoor in films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Amar Akbar Anthony among others.

Reacting to the tragic death of Rishi Kapoor, Bachchan had earlier tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !”

Continuing with his emotional note on Rishi Kapoor in his blog, Bachchan wrote, “I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house.

“I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms.”

He continued, “He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .. We worked in several films together ..”

Earlier, Tina Ambani had paid a rich tributed to Rishi Kapoor with whom she did several films before getting married to Anil Ambani in 1991.

Rishi Kapoor had travelled to the US for cancer treatment in 2018. While in the US, several Indian celebrities had visited him there. Prominent among them were India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Rishi Kapoor had taken to Twitter to share a photo of himself with wife Neetu Singh, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. His tweet had read, “Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you.”

Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you. pic.twitter.com/bYzi5Bt9N5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

Here’s the full blog of Amitabh Bachchan:

When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question ..

And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never ..

His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !!

Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation ..

When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition ..

During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly ‘

Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor ..

