ANI caught spreading fake news once again by wrongly quoting Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, forced to delete tweet on hidden reference to Tablighi Jamaat

Days after it was caught spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamaat by the Noida Police, news agency ANI has once been forced to again express ‘regrets’ for ‘incorrectly’ quoting Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on the number of positive COVID-19 cases under the ‘single source’ category implying that they had visited Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

A news flash by the ANI on Sunday said, “106 news positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, of which 90 persons are from ‘single source conduct’. Total number of positive cases rises to 1075 in the state, of which 971 cases are from single source conduct. Total 11 deaths till now: Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secy.”

However, the news agency was soon forced to issue a clarification for falsely quoting Rajeesh after many social media users highlighted how the Tamil Nadu health secretary had never used the word ‘single source conduct’ in her daily press briefing. ANI also misreported the numbers of positive cases with travel history.

What nonsense this is ? In the conference nothing was mentioned about single source ! She stated that out of 106, 16 were the source and 90 were contacts of the source. This tweet @ANI is wrong and don’t follow this.

Actual https://t.co/LBVTboJvpo — Mohan Arvind K (@mohanarvind_k) April 12, 2020

570+ comments. Most of them are Islamophopic. All thanks to misreport by ANI. TN Health secretary never mentioned about ‘SINGLE SOURCE CONDUCT’. Here’s exactly what @DrBeelaIAS said, “106 positive samples today, out of which, 16 with travel history, and 90 are their contacts” https://t.co/K7VRYw6KzM pic.twitter.com/hLgdOQYlvY — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 12, 2020

This ANI is completely discredited https://t.co/5Mlpo4tzql — Sujata Anandan (@sujataanandan) April 12, 2020

ANI deleted its earlier tweet and issued a clarification with a stunning admission that it had incorrectly quoted Rajesh. Its tweet read, “Correction: 106 Positive cases today in which 16 have travel history and remaining 90 are their contacts said Tamil Nadu Health Sec Beela Rajesh Note: Reporter incorrectly quoted TN Healthy Secy, Error is regretted.On April 12, Beela Rajesh did not mention ‘single source contact’.”

Correction: 106 Positive cases today in which 16 have travel history and remaining 90 are their contacts said Tamil Nadu Health Sec Beela Rajesh Note: Reporter incorrectly quoted TN Healthy Secy, Error is regretted.On April 12,Beela Rajesh did not mention ‘single source contact’ pic.twitter.com/v1f27EfV8N — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

However, by then, the usual suspects of the Hindutva gang had begun quoting the fake news flashed by ANI to attack Muslims.

Janta Ka Reporter had first exclusively reported last week how the Tamil Nadu government had decided to stop making reference to the Nizamuddin Markaz while referring to new coronavirus cases involving the members of the Tablighi Jamaat. This was done primarily to ensure that the Muslim community was not vilified by the Hindutva gang in the country.

ANI was in the news last week after the Noida Police in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh called out its fake reporting on the members of the Tablighi Jamaat in Sector 5. The news agency was forced to delete its tweet and issue a clarification.