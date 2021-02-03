“Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgun are just refined version of Kangana Ranaut”: Indian celebs face netizens’ wrath for coordinated tweets to counter Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty are facing condemnation for raising their voices to counter extraordinary show of solidarity for protesting farmers by pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and Meena Harris, the niece of US VP Kamala Harris.

The common theme among the four Indian celebrities in their tweets was the attempt to declare the support extended by Rihanna, Greta, Meena and Mia as international propaganda.

Tweets by Akshay, Karan, Suniel and Ajay were nearly identical and were posted immediately after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued an unprecedented statement in response to social media posts of four individuals.

The MEA statement sought to admonish the international celebrities for their support to India’s protesting farmers. It read, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

The MEA sought to play down the scale of the farmers’ protest by saying that only a ‘very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms.’ It claimed that the government was respecting the sentiments of the protestors.

Sharing the MEA’s tweet, Akshay wrote, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Karan wrote on Twitter, “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether.”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda were used by the MEA while posting the government’s statement on Twitter.

Soon netizens began to give grief to the above Indian celebrities for choosing to speak on the farmers’ protest only to bail the government out of international embarrassment.

Congratulations to Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty on joining the IT Cell. Of course, Akshay Kumar was always there. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 3, 2021

Thank you Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn for your co-ordinated tweets. Your A/C has been credited with ₹2 /- Ref Number: PHHATIPADIHAI N̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ BJP thanks you for your support! https://t.co/rUzAwI5X1P — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) February 3, 2021

So Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgun are just a refined version of Kangana Ranaut. — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) February 3, 2021

Respected @akshaykumar ji, on 7th December 2019, more than a year ago , Indian newspapers carried the story, you are giving up your Canadian citizenship. Pic 1.

Pic 2 & pic 3: did u campaign for former Canadian PM Stephen Harper ?

Pic 2 and 3 . pic.twitter.com/WYm7qVqD9T — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 3, 2021