Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Aishwarya’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had first tested positive for COVID-19 followed by his son Abhishek.

Taking to Twitter on 12 July, Abhishek had informed how his wife and daughter too had tested positive for coronavirus. He had written, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Earlier, the news of Amitabh Bachchan being taken to Nanavati Hospital had stunned Bollywood fans and the megastar’s well-wishers. Confirming the news, Senior Bachchan had tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

On Friday, Bachchan sent a note from inside the hospital thanking his fans for their best wishes during his treatment for coronavirus. He wrote, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever.”

Mumbai has been the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic with the city recording mroe than 5,000 deaths.