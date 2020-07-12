Maharashtra minister says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19, deletes tweet later

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too have tested positive for COVID-19. The news of Aishwarya and her daughter testing positive for coronavirus came hours after her husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus. Senior Bachchan is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Tope tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

The minister later deleted his tweet but did not explain any reason behind his decision.

Last night, media reports quoting Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for the virus.

Earlier, the news of Amitabh Bachchan being taken to Nanavati Hospital had stunned Bollywood fans and the megastar’s well-wishers. Confirming the news, Senior Bachchan had tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Little later, Abhishek too had tweeted, “Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”