Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor pour heart out on Irrfan Khan’s death

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has written a heartfelt note on the death of Irrfan Khan, calling him the finest actor of ‘our times.’ Irrfan died on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai a day after he was admitted there due to a colon infection.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. “पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u.”

Both Shah Rukh and Irrfan had acted together in Billu, where the latter played the character of a barber. The film had quite an emotional end as it showed the reunion of a poverty-stricken Irrfan with his best friend and top Bollywood star played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh had given the keys of his flat in London for Irrfan to stay during his cancer treatment in the British capital.

Actor Salman Khan too wrote an emotional note while sharing a throwback photo with Irrfan. He wrote, “Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred alongside Irrfan in his last film Angrezi Medium, wrote, ” It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️.”

Arjun Kapoor, who did three films with Irrfan, fondly remembered his time together with the legend. He wrote, ” My 3rd film, my first day on set & I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you sir. It felt surreal then & it feels gut wrenching now to know that’s all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work you leave behind for us. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are sir. RIP Irrfan Sir.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.