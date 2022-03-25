Jeddah oil facility attack: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen thought his car was on fire, relayed his concern through radio message

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was busy completing his lap as part of the practice session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when an oil facility next to the circuit in Jeddah exploded following a terror attack. Unaware of the development, Verstappen took to radio to inform his team that he could smell something was burning. He wondered if the world champion’s car was on fire.



Verstappen asked, “I can smell burning.. is it my car?”

Red Bull team replied to him in negative without giving too much details. A voice said that the smell was not coming from his car.

According to reports, Yemen’s Houti rebels were behind the attack that targeted the oil facility in Jeddah.

The development sent shockwaves among Formula 1 drivers, who appeared worried about their safety. According to the Formula 1, this weekend’s race will go ahead as scheduled. This was after the Formula 1 bosses held an emergency meeting with team principals.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said that team principals were unanimous in continuing with the race despite Friday’s terror attack.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “I fully condemn the latest Houthi attack against critical sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Jeddah. These strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop.”

Saudi Arabia has said that Iran-backed Houti rebels were responsible for the Friday’s terror attack. According to a statement from the Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen, the militants targeted Jeddah’a oil facility to destabilise the regional peace in the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the season’s second racing event after Bahrain saw a dramatic finish last week.