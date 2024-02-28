Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called fake news peddler after he alleges chanting of Pakistan Zindabad slogans inside Karnataka Vidhan Soudha building

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is facing widespread condemnation after he sensationally alleged that supporters of a newly-elected Congress Rajya Sabha MP had chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans inside the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha building.



Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to share a YouTube video as he wrote, “Rahuls Congress has elected as MP Rajyasabha – sitting MP Nasser Hussein who is “political secretary” of @kharge. Listen to what the supporters of this Cong MP are shouting inside the vidhan soudha building after his election – “Pakistan Zindabad” 🤬😡 Shameless and dangerous appeasement politics of Rahuls Cong – even as hes on his #BharatTodoYatra. #TruthAboutCorruptCong.”

Chandrasekhar also shared the same link in Kannada to ensure that the unverified video had a wider audience.

However, his action earned him condemnation as many were quick to highlight how the union minister was once again caught peddling fake news. The slogans chanted in the video were ‘Naseer Sahab Zindabad’ and not Pakistan Zindabad, they explained.

This is the reality of BJP’s minister, they r spreading fake news. Is this the behavior of the minister of ruling gov ? Here’s the video where @NasirHussainINC

supporters are saying 'Nasir Saab Zindabad' and NOT 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Others asked the state government of Karnataka to file and FIR against the minister for his attempt to disturb the communal harmony. Karnataka is currently ruled by the Congress with Siddaramaiah as the chief minister.