Parliament attack mastermind Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police

Lalit Mohan Jha, who is believed to be the mastermind of this week’s parliament attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday. He was later handed over to the Special Cell, who is investigating the parliament attack.



So far, the Delhi Police have arrested four people in connection with the Wednesday’s parliament attack. Others involved in the extraordinary security breach of the parliament have been identified as Sagar Sharma, Neelam Devi, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde. One of the attackers, who entered the parliament building, was issued the pass on the recommendation of BJP MP Pratap Simha.

According to reports, Jha had fled Delhi and was hiding in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Realising that the police had launch a manhunt for him, he decided to return to Delhi and surrender before the cops, who were quick to arrest him.

The police have invoked the draconian sedition charges against the accused.

Two individuals had managed to enter the parliament on 13 December to launch an extraordinary attack. The latest attack took place on the same day when the country was marking the anniversary of another parliament attack that took place on 13 December 2001.

Two attackers had jumped from the visitors’ gallery and dropped smoke canisters inside the parliament when it was in session. The Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings while MPs managed to get hold of the accused. They were later handed over to the Delhi Police.

Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi have already been sent to police custody for seven days.