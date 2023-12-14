Rahul Dravid accused of favouritism as Ruturaj Gaikwad fans trend #SackDravid; Shubman Gill’s failure with bat sparks outrage

Team India coach Rahul Dravid is facing allegations of favouriticism as fans of Ruturaj Gaikwad took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to trend hashtag #SackDravid. This was after Shubman Gill once again failed with the bat in the third T20 International against South Africa on Thursday.

Though India won the match, Gill was out for just 12 after facing six deliveries. TV replays later showed that he was dismissed LBW wrongly and the batter ought to have gone for a TV review. Gill was out for a duck in the second T20 International of the series against South Africa. India had gone on to lose the match.

Gill’s failure with the bat has prompted the fans of Gaikwad to ask why Gaikwad was being overlooked by Dravid. One wrote, “Dravid’s favouritism is known to all now. He comes back and drops Rutu again even after a very good series vs Aus. Just bcs he’s a Righty, then why not gill who has such a poor performances in recent matches.”

Another commented,” ahul Dravid is worst coach he should be sack ASAP. We lost everything under his coaching. #SackDravid.”

Dravid’s favouritism is known to all now,

He comes back and drops Rutu again even after a very good series vs Aus

Just bcs he’s a Righty, then why not gill who has such a poor performances in recent matches ..#INDvSA#SackDravid #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/S3myxRD4km — Navneet MSDian (@MSDian067) December 12, 2023

Rahul Dravid is worst coach he should be sack ASAP. We lost everything under his coaching.#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/n494uQXLAp — 𝐒 𝐰 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚 ⎋ (@SwaraMSDian) December 14, 2023

Favouritism at it’s peak 😑 How can u bench the highest run scorer of the last series RUTURAJ GAIKWAD and Shreyas Iyer who was vice captain??#SackDravid #RuturajGaikwad #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/A0soJXepAh — INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@surajsid44) December 14, 2023

Aside from Gaikwad fans, even those supporting Ishan Kishan also appeared to be angry with the Team India coach for not selecting the player from Bihar into the playing XI on the South Africa tour.